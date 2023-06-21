First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings: Genesis 21:8-21; Romans 6:1-11; and Matthew 10:24-39
There are times in our lives when our circumstances change. For Hagar and Ishmael in Genesis, they are cast out from Abraham’s household into the desert. In despair, Hagar cries out to God. Her situation is dire as an outcast slave woman, but she is also the first woman that God talks to directly in the Hebrew scriptures. God hears her cry and promises a fruitful future.
In the letter to the early church in Rome, Paul stresses the importance of living lives that reinforce our baptism. Since we have been baptized into death like Jesus, we too can walk in newness of life. Our post-baptism lives should reflect the change that we are now free from the tyranny of sin.
The gospel declares that a disciple is not above the teacher. As disciples of Christ, our goal is to be like Christ, not to be above him who first loved us.
