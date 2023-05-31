First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 in the parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 in the parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings Trinity Sunday: Genesis 1:1-2:4a; Psalm 8; Matthew 28:16-20
This Sunday will be Trinity Sunday, which is always the first Sunday after Pentecost. As Christians, we say that God is in three persons—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. There is one God in whom there are three “persons” who share one “substance.” All of this, of course, is mysterious. How is God “three-in-one?” It seems that God appears to us as Creator, as Redeemer in the person of Jesus, and as Sustainer as the Holy Spirit.
Our scripture from Genesis tells us the first creation story found in the Bible. Scripture begins with creation of everything that is. This act of creation tells us that God is a universal God, not a God of any one people, nation, or race. God’s creational activity is inclusive. God blesses all creation.
Our Gospel reading from Matthew reinforces the theme of inclusivity. It contains the Great Commission: the disciples are commissioned to go and make disciples of all nations. Psalm 8 reminds us that God is so great and we are so small. Yet that God in three persons chooses to have a relationship with us.
Please come and enjoy this trinitarian Sunday with us!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.