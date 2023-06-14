First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings Pentecost Sunday: Genesis 18:1-15, 21:1-7; Romans 5:1-8; and Matthew 9:35-10:8
This Sunday’s readings witness the absurd depth of God’s love for us. The letter to the Romans makes the most jarring statement, declaring, “For while we were still weak, at the right time, Christ dies for the ungodly.” What kind of God makes a sacrifice for the people who are supposed to be worshipping them? Our loving, merciful, and absurd God does! In the gospel reading from Matthew, Jesus is going from city to city, “proclaiming the good news of the kingdom, and curing every disease and every sickness.” But he doesn’t move among the people as one who holds superiority over us. Instead, Jesus sees the crowds of people with compassion. It would make more sense if the Son of God saw us with pity. The reading from Genesis overflows with laughter. What kind of God would promise a child to a couple who are beyond their childbearing years? Our God! God promises that Abraham and Sarah will have a son and follows through on this promise even when Sarah secretly laughs at the prospect. God does not hesitate to behave in ways that are wild and amazing! We hope you will come and worship with us.
