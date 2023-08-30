First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor is a Video Study by Adam Hamilton on Luke
Scripture Readings Sunday: Exodus 3:1-15, Romans 12:9-21, Matthew 16:21-28
This Sunday is the first Sunday of the month. We will share the Lord’s Supper and collect non-perishable food items for the HIM Food Pantry. Everyone is welcome at God’s table.
Our reading from the Hebrew scripture is the story of Moses and the burning bush; this is a bizarre way to meet God! Moses is herding sheep when he notices a bush that is aflame but not consumed. When he approaches, a voice commands him to remove his shoes and declares, “I am the God of your father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.” Thus begins Moses’ mission to lead the Israelites out of captivity.
In Paul’s letter to the early church, Christians are called to love genuinely, which includes living peaceably with all and overcoming evil with good. In the gospel, according to Matthew, Jesus has turned his face toward the cross. Jesus’ teachings now reveal his future suffering on the cross.
Burning bushes, a call to harmonious living, and an invitation to follow wherever Jesus will lead.