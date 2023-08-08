First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor is a Video Study by Adam Hamilton on Luke
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor is a Video Study by Adam Hamilton on Luke
Scripture Readings Sunday: Genesis 37:1-4, 12-28, Romans 10:5-15, Matthew 14:22-33
Our readings for this Sunday provide great visual details. In Genesis, we learn of Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph. Jacob celebrates Joseph by giving him a coat with long sleeves. Bible stories from our youth called this Joseph’s coat of many colors.
In the Matthew text, night has fallen after a busy day and Jesus sends the disciples across the lake on a boat ahead of him. A powerful storm tosses the boat as the disciples struggle to maintain control. Then, off in the distance, they see Jesus walking on the water. The vision is so strange they think Jesus is a ghost! Jesus comes closer and invites Peter to step out of the boat and onto the water with him. Peter succeeds for a few steps before noticing the wind and falling into the tempestuous water. But Jesus is there to take his hand, return him to the boat, and still the stormy sea for everyone.
There are times when our faith gives us courage to go wherever God calls us. There are other times when our fear eclipses our faith, and we cry out to God for rescue. When we can honestly admit our fear to ourselves, others, and God, our faith grows even deeper.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.