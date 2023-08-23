First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor is a video study by Adam Hamilton on Luke
Scripture Readings Sunday: Genesis 41:15-32, Genesis 45:1-15, Matthew 16:13-20
This Sunday’s readings will take us a little deeper into the story of Jacob’s son Joseph. With elements of jealousy, favoritism, suspicion, and forgiveness, there is a wealth of preaching potential. We learned of the rivalry between Joseph and his brothers a few weeks ago in Genesis 37. In chapter 41, Joseph is called up from the royal prison into the presence of Pharaoh to interpret dreams. Pharaoh dreams about cows and corn, which Joseph interprets with God’s help. The dreams reveal the future of Egypt; there will be seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine. This favorable interpretation earns Joseph a place as Pharaoh’s second in command. As the famine sets in across the land, Jacob sends 10 of Joseph’s brothers into Egypt to buy food. At first Joseph conceals his identity, but deals favorably with his brothers, returning their money and providing them with grain. In the end, all twelve brothers and their father are reunited to live in harmony in Egypt.