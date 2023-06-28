First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings Pentecost Sunday: Genesis 22:1-14, Romans 6:12-23, Matthew 10:40-42
The lectionary suggestion from Genesis this week is the troubling story of Abraham’s preparation to sacrifice his son Isaac. This story is a problematic portrayal of God. Even if the story suggests Jesus’ future sacrifice on the cross, Jesus chooses to face death of his own accord. Isaac is not allowed to make the same decision for himself. Why would God demand that Abraham kill his own son? This story describes an authoritarian tyrannical god, not the God who appreciates or even endures Sarah’s laughter at the idea of conception.
When Paul writes to the Romans, he describes living for God as lifestyle. Obedience to God goes beyond following the law. Instead, God’s grace frees us to share the benefit of justice with others.
Matthew’s gospel describes the open and transparent welcome. When we welcome one another, we are, in essence, welcoming God. Jesus assures his apostles that the one who offers the hospitality of a cold drink of water to anyone will be rewarded.
Come worship with us this Sunday, and be welcome.
