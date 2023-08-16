First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship starts at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary, and will be live streamed on Facebook. Sunday Study which starts at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor, is a Video Study by Adam Hamilton on Luke.
Scripture Readings for Sunday: Isaiah 56:1, 6-8, Matthew 15:10-28
This Sunday we are going to sing our hearts out! Come enjoy a cool respite and the gift of air conditioning as we sing some of our favorite classics like ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus’, ‘He Lives’, ‘I Love to Tell the Story’, and ‘Down by the Riverside’.
May God’s peace be in your heart.