First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences

Sunday Worship starts at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary, and will be live streamed on Facebook. Sunday Study which starts at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor, is a Video Study by Adam Hamilton on Luke.

Scripture Readings for Sunday: Isaiah 56:1, 6-8, Matthew 15:10-28

This Sunday we are going to sing our hearts out! Come enjoy a cool respite and the gift of air conditioning as we sing some of our favorite classics like ‘What a Friend We Have in Jesus’, ‘He Lives’, ‘I Love to Tell the Story’, and ‘Down by the Riverside’.

May God’s peace be in your heart.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription