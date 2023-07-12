We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.

Join us this summer for a sermon series on Life Lessons with David. David’s life with the Lord models before us many lessons that can bless our relationship with God. If you want to know what that relationship feels/looks like, David’s your man. David is easy to identify with. He is spiritual without being super righteous and human (meaning sinful) without being committed to evil. Hope you can join us for this sermon series and invite a friend.

