We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.
Join us this summer for a sermon series on Life Lessons with David. David’s life with the Lord models before us many lessons that can bless our relationship with God. If you want to know what that relationship feels/looks like, David’s your man. David is easy to identify with. He is spiritual without being super righteous and human (meaning sinful) without being committed to evil. Hope you can join us for this sermon series and invite a friend.
We offer two worship services each Sunday, our Common Ground Service at 8:45am in the Great Hall, and our Traditional Service at 11:00am in our Sanctuary. We have a variety of Sunday school classes for children, youth, and adults, that meet at 10:00am in classrooms throughout the church. A children’s nursery is available for infants thru pre-k.
We are looking forward to Sunday, August 6th, for what has become our annual “Blessing of the Backpacks.” We will celebrate the beginning of a new school year, and will recognize students and teachers in both services. Hope you can join us!
We are located at 204 N. Marshall Ave., and welcome visitors. For more information about these and other exciting events at First Methodist Church, please call (903)657-6588 or visit our website at www.fmchenderson.org.