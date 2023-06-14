We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.
Our current sermon series is Life Lessons from Jeremiah. Join us each week as we look into the life of Jeremiah, as he remained faithful to God his entire life. We can learn a lot from this prophet and his relationship with God. Hope you can join us and invite a friend.
We offer two worship services each Sunday, our Common Ground Service at 8:45am in the Great Hall, and our Traditional Service at 11:00am in our Sanctuary. We have a variety of Sunday school classes for children, youth, and adults, that meet at 10:00am in classrooms throughout the church. A children’s nursery is available for infants thru pre-k.
This summer plan to join us for Vacation Bible School, on July 17th—20th, from 6-8pm. Children ages 5 to 5th grade are welcome. More information on how to register coming soon.
We are located at 204 N. Marshall Ave., and welcome visitors. For more information about these and other exciting events at First Methodist Church, please call (903)657-6588 or visit our website at www.fmchenderson.org.