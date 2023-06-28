We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.
Beginning this Sunday, we will start a new sermon series on Life Lessons with David. David’s life with the Lord models before us many lessons that can bless our relationship with God. If you want to know what that relationship feels/looks like, David’s your man. David is easy to identify with. He is spiritual without being super righteous and human (meaning sinful) without being committed to evil. Hope you can join us for this sermon series and invite a friend.
This Sunday, July 2nd, we will have a special combined one worship service at 10am in our Sanctuary. We will gather in the Great Hall afterwards for a potluck lunch. Come enjoy fellowship and bring your favorite dish.
Kids, join us for Vacation Bible School on July 17th—20th, from 6-8pm. Children ages 5 to 5th grade are welcome. Register today at www.fmchenderson.org.
We are located at 204 N. Marshall Ave., and welcome visitors. For more information about these and other exciting events at First Methodist Church, please call (903)657-6588 or visit our website at www.fmchenderson.org.