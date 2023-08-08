We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.

We will start out the school year on August 13th, with our new sermon series “Life Lessons from the book of NEHEMIAH.” We will discover how this leader’s courage and faith can inspire us as we struggle to live a life pleasing to God. Join us and bring a friend, as we continue on our Christian journey with this sermon series.

