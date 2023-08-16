We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.
Join us for our current sermon series “Life Lessons from the book of NEHEMIAH.” We will discover how this leader’s courage and faith can inspire us as we struggle to live a life pleasing to God. Join us and bring a friend, as we continue on our Christian journey with this sermon series.
We offer two worship services each Sunday, our Common Ground Service at 8:45 a.m. in the Great Hall, and our Traditional Service at 11 a.m. in our Sanctuary. We have a variety of Sunday school classes for children, youth, and adults, that meet at 10 a.m. in classrooms throughout the church. A children’s nursery is available for infants thru pre-k.
We are located at 204 N. Marshall Ave., and welcome visitors. For more information about these and other exciting events at First Methodist Church, please call 903-657-6588 or visit our website at www.fmchenderson.org.