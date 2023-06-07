We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.

Our current sermon series is Life Lessons from Jeremiah. Join us each week as we look into the life of Jeremiah, as he remained faithful to God his entire life. We can learn a lot from this prophet and his relationship with God. Hope you can join us and invite a friend.

