THANK YOU to Clay Gentry and his sister Marissa for blessing the congregation with an inspirational trumpet duet performing TAPS honoring the memory of all service men and women for their ultimate sacrifice. Congratulations to Lucas and Jase Fears on their acceptance of Jesus Christ through baptism! Matthew 28:19-20 says “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age”. Our doors are open, come as you are!
JUNE 4TH sermon is titled “The Fishing Hole!” based on John 21. F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir practice will take a break during June and July. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9:00 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall.