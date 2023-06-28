Summer is here! Prayers for safety for all attending summer camps, vacations, relaxing at home! Remember to always represent your Lord and Savior wherever you are! Jesus said “Come and see”! Our doors are open, come as you are!
F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir practice will take a break during June and July. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9:00 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall. July 2nd sermon will be “Top 10 Reasons We Love Jonah”. Hannah Graham is taking orders for F.C.C. t-shirts! Please send your order to her soon! Include your name and shirt size.