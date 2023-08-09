“Back to School’’ and “Back to Church” is always a great time to start a routine and priority checklist! Please pray for all students, staff, parents…for this to be a blessed year! Jesus said “Come and see”!

Our doors are open, come as you are! F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir practice will be 9:30-10:00. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall.

