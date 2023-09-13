Jesus said “Come and see”! Our doors are open, come as you are! F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. The sermon this Sunday will be from the book of Luke 15:11-32. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir practice will be 9:30-10. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall.
C.H.A.R.M. women’s group will gather on September 20 at 5. Plans are being made for the Community National Night Out, F.C.C. Fall Fest, Syrup Festival and a church garage sale! More info to come!
The Chalice Apartments have openings for residence, also a Manager and a Service Coordinator. If interested in either one of these job opportunities or information on renting an apartment, contact Susie Blakeley at 903-738-5785.
Henderson Interchurch Ministry food bank is running dangerously low. All foods are needed including refrigerator/freezer items! You can make contributions to F.C.C. online through Venmo.com or download the app. Find our account by searching for FCCHendersonTX.
For more F.C.C. Information, call the church office at 903-657-4307 or 903-646-1275 please leave a message, follow us on Facebook or visit us at 306 N. Main St. Genesis 8:22 While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease. Hebrews 13:8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Have a blessed week!