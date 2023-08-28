“From the sky you send rain on the hills, and the earth is filled with your blessings. Psalms 104:13. Keep the faith, friends!!! Jesus said “Come and see”! Our doors are open, come as you are! F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir practice will be 9:30-10:00. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9:00 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall.
Wednesday, September 6th, the Elders will meet at 5:00 followed by the General Board at 6:00.
The Chalice Apartments have openings for residence, also a Manager and a Service Coordinator. If interested in either one of these job opportunities or information on renting an apartment, contact Susie Blakeley 903-738-5785.
Henderson Interchurch Ministry food bank is running dangerously low. All foods are needed including refrigerator/freezer items! You can make contributions to F.C.C. online through Venmo.com or download the app. Find our account by searching for FCCHendersonTX.
For more F.C.C. information, call the church office at 903-657-4307 or 903-646-1275 please leave a message, follow us on Facebook or visit us at 306 N. Main St. Have a blessed week!