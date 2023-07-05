The patriotic service this past Sunday was a true blessing reminding us of our freedoms and the best things in life are FREE….just like God’s love for you! Thank you to the Worship committee and choir for the extra planning!

Prayers for safety for all attending summer camps, vacations, relaxing at home! Remember to always represent your Lord and Savior wherever you are!

