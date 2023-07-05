The patriotic service this past Sunday was a true blessing reminding us of our freedoms and the best things in life are FREE….just like God’s love for you! Thank you to the Worship committee and choir for the extra planning!
Prayers for safety for all attending summer camps, vacations, relaxing at home! Remember to always represent your Lord and Savior wherever you are!
Jesus said “Come and see”! Our doors are open, come as you are! F.C.C. is casual and relaxed, while still honoring our Heavenly Father. Sunday school starts at 9:30 followed by morning worship at 10:50. The Children’s Choir practice will take a break during June and July. A nursery is available for infants through Pre-K children. Communion is offered every Sunday to those wishing to partake. The last Sunday of each month, join us for a Sing-A-Long of old hymns and breakfast beginning at 9 followed by Rev. Byrd presenting a Bible study in the Fellowship Hall. July 9th sermon will be “Top 10 Reasons We Love Jonah”.
July events: 5th-Elders meeting at 5:00 followed by the General Board meeting at 6:00, Saturday, 15th-Vacation Bible School-10:00-3:00 for preschool through 5th graders and the CHARM Women’s group-19th at 5 p.m.
You can make contributions to F.C.C. online through Venmo.com or download the app. Find our account by searching for FCCHendersonTX.
The Chalice Apartments have openings for residence, also a Manager and a Service Coordinator. If interested in either one of these job opportunities or information on renting an apartment, contact Susie Blakeley 903-738-5785.
Henderson Interchurch Ministry food bank is running dangerously low. All foods are needed including refrigerator/freezer items!
For more F.C.C. information, call the church office at 903-657-4307 or 903-646-1275 please leave a message, follow us on Facebook or visit us at 306 N. Main St. Have a blessed week!