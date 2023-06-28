Come worship with us at First Baptist Church Crim’s Chapel this Sunday. Sunday school beings at 10 a.m., with worship to follow at 11 a.m. Our address is 6959 State Hwy. 322 N.

We hope to see you Sunday.

