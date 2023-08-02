If you are looking for a church home we invite you to worship with us!
Johnny Newton, our pastor leads us in a Bible based message weekly. Our youth ministry is under the leadership of Chris Cooley and our children’s ministry is under the leadership of Janet Sledge.
Sunday School meets from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship begins at 11:00 a.m. Sunday afternoon adult choir practice 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night adult bible study/prayer time, youth ministry and children’s ministry meets from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Nursery care available for Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.
As a church body we are focused on one main thing, and that is following Christ wherever He leads.
Together we are Loving God, Loving His Family, Loving His World!