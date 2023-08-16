If you are looking for a church home we invite you to worship with us!

Johnny Newton, our pastor leads us in a Bible based message weekly. Our youth ministry is under the leadership of Chris Cooley and our children’s ministry is under the leadership of Janet Sledge.

Sunday School meets from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship begins at 11 a.m. Sunday afternoon adult choir practice 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night adult bible study/prayer time, youth ministry meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Children’s ministry will start back in September.

Nursery care available for Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

As a church body we are focused on one main thing, and that is following Christ wherever He leads.

Together we are Loving God, Loving His Family, Loving His World!

