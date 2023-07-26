Holland

There is a lot of talk today about the reality of a global system of organized evil that controls the governments and social politics of the world. There are many different attitudes from thinking this is silly, to being consumed with anxiety and stress. Those who pay little attention to the news, have learned that ignoring negativity makes them more calm. However, just because someone puts their head in the sand does not mean the problems are not real. For those who carry the heavy burden of worrying about the future and their own safety, fear can take a devastating physical, emotional, and spiritual toll on our personal well-being.

In psychology, we know there are subconscious reflexes that cause us to reject information that challenges our worldviews. When certain information is just too overwhelming, we can build barriers to prevent knowledge from intruding into our thought processes, and also develop a familiar internal security system that allows us to feel contentment by concluding it’s not true. In other words, hiding our heads in the sands of denial is the easy way to avoid dealing with uncomfortable knowledge. On the other hand, truth seekers embrace all opinions because they want to research as much as they can to discover what is right and wrong. Even if it’s painful.

