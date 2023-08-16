SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH will be offering Saturday evening prayer meetings from 5-6 p.m., in the main Sanctuary at 529 W. Main St. in Henderson. Prayer requests are confidential and meetings are come and go. Come as you are and leave as you please. For more information, call Mark Howard at 903-646-5327.
ST. BETTIE’S CPCA will be hosting a weekly community meeting called “Community, Let’s Talk: Let God Be Your Guide” every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at 626 Harkless Street in Henderson. For more information about the weekly prayer/discussion meeting, contact Rev. Robert Leadon at 903- 646-2754.
NEW LIFE CHURCH of Henderson would like to announce its Men’s Mentorship Program. One-on-one men’s mentorship program to learn what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ. For more information, call Steven Dixon at 903-658-1314.