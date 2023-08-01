ROQUEMORE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH is having a special time of worship at their annual Revival at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 31 through August 4. Evangelist will be Bro. Shane Wiggins, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in New Waverly, TX. RMBC is located at 6438 FM 2867 E, 3 miles off of FM 840. For more information, call Bro. Joe Jones, Pastor, at 903-539-4628 or Donald Reynolds at 903-646-3769.

MT. HEBRON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will be hosting an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, at 611 MLK Drive, Henderson, for anyone interested in mentoring HISD students.

