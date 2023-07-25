MT. HEBRON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH Annual Youth Revival July 26-28 at 7 p.m., nightly. This year’s theme is “Don’t Forget the Lord” Ecclesiastes 12:1 Wednesday July 26, Rev. Dale Faulks, Midway Baptist Church; Thursday July 27 Bro. Jay Walton,The City of David; Friday July 28 Pastor Randy Ross, Impact Church Longview. Host Senior Pastor Tony Zinnah,Jr. Youth Pastor Adrian Boyce, and Outreach Pastor Steve Miller. Everyone is welcome.

ROQUEMORE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH is having a special time of worship at their annual Revival at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 31 through August 4. Evangelist will be Bro. Shane Wiggins, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in New Waverly, TX. RMBC is located at 6438 FM 2867 E, 3 miles off of FM 840. For more information, call Bro. Joe Jones, Pastor, at 903-539-4628 or Donald Reynolds at 903-646-3769.

