MT. HEBRON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH Annual Youth Revival July 26-28 at 7 p.m., nightly. This year’s theme is “Don’t Forget the Lord” Ecclesiastes 12:1 Wednesday July 26, Rev. Dale Faulks, Midway Baptist Church; Thursday July 27 Bro. Jay Walton,The City of David; Friday July 28 Pastor Randy Ross, Impact Church Longview. Host Senior Pastor Tony Zinnah,Jr. Youth Pastor Adrian Boyce, and Outreach Pastor Steve Miller. Everyone is welcome.

MT. HEBRON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will be hosting an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, at 611 MLK Drive, Henderson, for anyone interested in mentoring HISD students.

