MT. HEBRON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will host Vacation Bible School on June 26-28 from 6-8 pm. Theme “Twists and Turns” Following Jesus Changes the Game” Psalm 25:4 Classes from PreK-Adults, Crafts, Music, Food, Games,Prizes. Tony Zinnah, Jr. Senior Pastor, Adrain Boyce, Youth Pastor, Steve Miller, Outreach Pastor. Call 903-657-4862 for more information/transportation.
SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH will be offering Saturday evening prayer meetings from 5-6 p.m., in the main Sanctuary at 529 W. Main St. in Henderson. Prayer requests are confidential and meetings are come and go. Come as you are and leave as you please. For more information, call Mark Howard at 903-646-5327.