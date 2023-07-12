MT. HEBRON BAPTIST CHURCH will be hosting an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 1, at 611 MLK Drive, Henderson, for anyone interested in mentoring HISD students.

SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH will be offering Saturday evening prayer meetings from 5-6 p.m., in the main Sanctuary at 529 W. Main St. in Henderson. Prayer requests are confidential and meetings are come and go. Come as you are and leave as you please. For more information, call Mark Howard at 903-646-5327.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription