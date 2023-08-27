CARLISLE ISD will hold a Special Called Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Carlisle Independent School District to be held on Monday, August 28, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Boardroom at 8960 FM 13, Henderson, Texas, 75654.
The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which any formal action may be taken, are as follows:
1. Call the meeting to order
2. Prayer
3. Open Forum
4. Public Hearing to Discuss Budget and Proposed Tax Rate for the 2023-2024 School Year
5. Consider end of the year budget amendments for the 2022-2023 fiscal year
6. Consider the adoption of the 2023-2024 maintenance and operations tax rate of 0.7551 for Carlisle ISD
7. Consider the adoption of the 2023-2024 interest and sinking tax rate of 0.36 for Carlisle ISD
8. Consider reservation of $600,000 of the 199-fund balance for capital improvements
9. Consider Property and Casualty Insurance proposal from Public Educators Association of Texas
10. Consider Acceptance of Bank Depository Bid — Austin State Bank
11. Consider Meal Cost/per diem changes for students on trips for the 2023-2024 school year
12. Consider approval of the minutes of the August 14, 2023, Board Meeting
13. Consider amending Local Policy code FDA — Admissions Interdistrict Transfers
14. Information on the Preliminary 2022-2023 FIRST Ratings
15. Adjourn to Closed/Executive Session