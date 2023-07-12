Carlisle ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regularly called meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the Boardroom at 8960 FM 13, Henderson, Texas, 75654.
The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which any formal action may be taken, are as follows:
1. Call the meeting to order
4. Consider date for the Public Hearing to Discuss Budget and Tax Rate
5. Consider approval of DAEP contract with Troup ISD
6. Consider approval of a Retention Incentive for personnel
7. Consider MOU Agreement with UT Health Science Center for the Texas
Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) Program
8. Consider MOU Agreement with UT Health Science Center for the Youth
Aware of Mental Health Program
9. Consider approval of TASB Policy Update 121
a. (Legal) policies: AC; AF; AIE; BBBA; BQ; C; CBB; CCA;
CCGA; CCGB; CH; CL; CLA; CLB; CMD; CNC; CO; CQ; CQA;
CSA; DBAA; DEAB; E; EF; EHAD; EHBAB; EHBAF; EHBC;
EHBCA; EHBH; EHBI; EHBJ; EI; EKB; FD; FDA; FDC; FEA;
FEB; FFAF; FFC; FFI; FL; G; GB; GBA; GBAA; GRA
b. (Local) policies: CFB; CLB; CO; COB; CRF; CVA; CVB; DEA;
1. Consider Amendment to the District of Innovation Plan — Inter-District
2. Consider Engagement Letter from School Auditor for the 2023-2024 School Year
3. Consider approval of the Minutes of the June 12, 2023, Board Meeting
4. June 2023 Expenditures
6. Principal and Staff Reports
a. Elementary building construction update
b. Cafeteria Update — SFE Contracted Services
8. Adjourn to Closed/Executive Session
The open session of the meeting will adjourn. Adjournment to closed or executive
session pursuant to Texas Government Code 551.074 and 551.076 of the “Open
Meetings Act”, for the following purposes:
- Employee Resignations — Science Teacher/Coach; Three Elem Teachers; Ag
- Employee Hiring — Two Elem Teachers; Ag Teacher
Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any matter considered in such closed/executive session, the final action, final decision, or final vote shall be either:
1. In the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of
the public meeting or open session; or
2. At a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof as the School Board shall determine.
18. Reconvene into Open Session