We welcome you to worship with us in person but also have online streaming available. Please visit our website at cbchenderson.org or the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for updated information and streaming options. Sunday morning Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. on site as well as livestream.
Wednesday evening activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Children K-5th have J.A.M. (Jesus and Music) in our Children’s Area. Students in 6th-12th grades meet at the Student Center until 7:30 p.m., with open gym following until 8:30 p.m. Several adult Bible studies are now available on Wednesdays as well with more being added in upcoming weeks. Please contact the church office for more information. Wednesday night dinner is served from 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Center.
College and Career class meets at the Student Center on Thursday evenings at 6:00 p.m. Call the church office for information.
Men’s Tuesday Night Bible Study is held each Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Herschel’s. They will be studying the book of Luke.
Body Recovery meets in the gym at 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Join us for a little low-impact exercise! This class is open to the public.
Calvary’s sewing ministry meets in the Education Building from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Newcomers are always welcome to this ministry!
Get Connected with our app. CBC Henderson.
Message will be brought this Sunday by Pastor Craig Duncan.
AIM (Adults in Ministries) Thursday, August 17th, 11:30-1 p.m. Luncheon and Fellowship. Lunch will be served at Pastor Craig and Christin’s house. Come Fellowship with us.
Free Community Event: BACK TO SCHOOL BASH!
August 27, at Lake Forest Park. 5-7 p.m. Food and inflatables
We look forward to seeing you at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 410 North Marshall. For more information, call 903-657-8153 or visit our website at www.cbchenderson.org.