We welcome you to worship with us in person but also have online streaming available. Please visit our website at cbchenderson.org or the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page for updated information and streaming options. Sunday morning Bible Study begins at 9:00 a.m. Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. on site as well as livestream.

Wednesday evening activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Children K-5th have J.A.M. (Jesus and Music) in our Children’s Area. Students in 6th-12th grades meet at the Student Center until 7:30 p.m., with open gym following until 8:30 p.m. Several adult Bible studies are now available on Wednesdays as well with more being added in upcoming weeks. Please contact the church office for more information. Wednesday night dinner is served from 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the Fellowship Center.

