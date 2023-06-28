Mechele Mills

A tornado measuring a half-mile wide caused severe damage and left more than 160,000 homes without power in East Texas and Louisiana. East Texans are no strangers to storm damage, but that does make us targets for fly by night contractors looking to take advantage of storm victims. Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises residents to be on the lookout for storm chasers who show up unannounced, offer to repair storm damage for a low price, require advance payment and make big promises on which they have no intention of delivering. BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for shady contractors looking to take advantage of storm victims.

“Encountering high winds, thunderstorms and the occasional tornado are a part of living in East Texas,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President & CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “That means it is important to be cognizant of fly-by-night repair businesses who are ready to pounce on storm victims as soon as the weather breaks.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription