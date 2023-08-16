The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
AUGUST 11:
• RILEY ALEXANDER HUMPHREYS, age 25 from Henderson, Parole Violation, NO BOND;
• LEE CARROLL STEPHENSON, age 22 from Jacksonville, Theft, Class A, $2,000 bond; and
• MARCUS DEMOND JACOBS, age 36 from Henderson, Smith County: Accident Involving Damage to Veh, Class B, $3,000 bond, Resist Arrest, Class A, $3,000 bond.
AUGUST 12:
• MICHAEL SHANE GARLAND, age 43 from Tatum, Assault Impede Breath, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond; and
• TYLER SHANE O’GUIN, age 21 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance (Release of surety), Third Degree Felony, $10,000 bond.
AUGUST 13:
• PATRICK WAYNE COLLINS, age 53 from Kilgore, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $1,500 bond; and
• MARK DOUGLAS MUCKLEROY, age 56 from Henderson, Forgery, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $7,000 bond, Tampering with Evidence, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond.
AUGUST 14:
• JUAN ALVINO DELEON-CHAVEZ, age 30 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $7,000 bond.