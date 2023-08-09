The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
AUGUST 4:
• JUSTIN MATHIS SPARKS, age 41 from Henderson, DWI, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond with interlock order; Driving while license invalid, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• VICTOR LAMAR COLEMAN, age 35 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, Class A, $2,000 bond, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $60,000 bond; and
• ENRIQUE GARZA, age 21 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $45,000 bond
AUGUST 5:
• ELLIOT CHARLES MARTIN, age 26 from Carthage, Parole Violation, NO BOND;
• TYLER SHANE OQUIN, age 21 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $10,000 bond; and
• CHARLES SHERWIN MARTIN, age 51 from Carthage, Panola Co: Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND.
AUGUST 6:
• CHERYL RENEE REDWINE, age 50 from Henderson, POCS, First Degree Felony, $75,000 bond, Unl Carrying Weapon, Class A, $1,500 bond; and
• GUSTAVO ADOFFO RODRIGUEZ, age 28 from Henderson, Assault, Class A, $1,500 bond.
AUGUST 8:
• KENNETH OBRIEN MCGAHA, age 32 from Henderson, RUSK CO JP 4: Violation of a Promise to Appear, Class C, $500 Bond, Expired Vehicle Registration, Class C, $500 Bond, Fail To Maintain Financial Responsibility, Class C, $500 Bond, No Driver License, Class C, $500 Bond;
• TARA LANETTE TAYLOR, age 50 from Carthage, PANOLA CO: Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree, NO BOND, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, NO BOND; and
• KENDRICK CORRDELL PERRY, age 21 from Henderson, Burglary of Building, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Evading Arrest, Class A, $2,000 Bond.
