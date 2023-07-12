The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JULY 7:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JULY 7:
• CHARLES DEWAYNE BRANHAM, age 44 from Houston, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C, $500 Bond, TDCJ AUSTIN: Parole Violation, Felony, NO BOND; and
• JAKE ADAM BLOUNT, age 29 from Sulphur Springs, HOPKINS CO: Probation Violation, Felony, NO BOND.
JULY 7-10:
• BRITTANY THOMPSON, age 20 from Henderson, Public Intoxication, Class C, time served;
CORNELIUS MARQUIS MURPHY, age 32 from Henderson, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, $7,500 bond, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• MOLLY KAY COLEMAN, age 25 from Beckville, Panola County: Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,500 bond;
• JENNIFER DANNEL COVARRUBIAS-HERNANDEZ, age 44 from Henderson, Cherokee County: Possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 cash bond;
• BRAXTON LEE MESHELL, age 28 from Midland, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond, POCS, 2nd Degree Felony, $30,000 bond;
• RYAN TREMAYNE VALENTINE, age 35 from Beckville, Evading Arrest, State Jail Felony, $10,000 bond, POM, Class A, $1,000 bond;
• JOHN JAY WEBB, age 40 from Henderson, Assault F/V, 3rd Degree Felony, $35,000 bond;
• JASMINE LOUISE PEGUES, age 27 from Henderson, Burglary of Habitation, 2nd Degree Felony, $40,000 bond;
• JOHN EDDIE HILL, age 62 from Beaumont, Interfere w/Public Duties, Class B, $1,000 bond, Tam/Fab Physical Evidence, 3rd Degree Felony, $10,000 bond; and
• GEORGE GADALE ANTHONY, age 27 from Henderson, Credit Card Abuse, State Jail Felony, $15,000 bond.
• DALLAS BROWN, age 43 from Henderson, Jasper County: Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $8,000 bond, Possession of a controlled substance, 3rd Degree Felony, $10,000 bond, Possession of a controlled substance, 3rd Degree Felony, $10,000 bond;
• JESSICA LYNN HOLMES, age 36 from Mt. Enterprise, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $6,500 bond; and
• JOSHUA LEE HOLMES, age 33 from Carthage, Driving while license invalid, Class C, $500 bond.
JULY 11:
• ROBERT LEE TYLER, age 32 from Lufkin, Assault F/V Impede Breath, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.