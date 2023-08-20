The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
AUGUST 15:
• AMBRESHIA DESHAY JORDAN, age 31 from Henderson, JP3: No Driver License, Class C, TIME SERVED, Speeding, Class C, TIME SERVED;
• EDUARDO MANUEL RAMOS-ROJAS, age 36 from Ferris, JP5: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C, $500 bond, No Driver License, Class C, $500 bond;
• ROBERT ROSS, age 38 from Henderson, Resist Arrest, Class A, $1,500 BOND, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C, TIME SERVED, Gregg Co: POCS, State Jail Felony, $500 surety bond;
• TERESSA ANNETTE SMITH, age 59 from Henderson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, NO BOND; and
• JUAN ALVINO DELEON-CHAVEZ, age 30 from Henderson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Second Degree Felony, NO BOND.
AUGUST 16:
• STUART JAMES CALLAHAN, age 32 from Richmond, DWI, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• TIMOTHY JOSEPH ANDERSON, age 45 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• DANIELLE RENEE DAVISON, age 43 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• BRANDY KIERA JONES, age 25 from Dubberly, LA, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, NO BOND; and
• BRIDGET NOBLES, age 60 from Henderson, Display Fict Registration, Class B, $1,000 bond
AUGUST 17:
• JAKEYVION JERMAINE ALEXANDER, age 18 from Henderson, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, State Jail Felony, $7,000 BOND;
• WALTER NATHAN MORELAND, age 31 from Henderson, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $1,000 BOND;
• DE AIRION D SHORTER, age 24 from Elkhart, Parole Violation, NO BOND; and
• EARL MARIO BROWN, age 63 from Longview, Assault family violence, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond.