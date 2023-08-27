The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
AUGUST 22:
• JUAN JOSE GONZALEZ, age 22 from Henderson, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail felony, $12,500 Bond;
• CHRISTOPHER LEE HAYS, age 40 from Long Branch, CHEROKEE CO: Failure to Appear Criminal Trespass, Class B, $5,000 Cash Bond Only;
• LATREYUS ALLEN AVENT WILLIAMS, age 22 from Longview, Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle, State Jail felony, $10,000 Bond;
• LYNNAE MICHELE LEEDERS, age 22 from Henderson, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail felony, $10,000 Bond;
• EDWIN GARCEIL MUMPHREY JR., age 41 from Kilgore, GREGG CO: Possession of Controlled Substance, Second Degree, $40,000 Bond;
• IESHA ELAINE ZAMACONA, age 31 from Henderson, Forgery, Third Degree Felony, $20,000 Bond, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Third Degree, NO BOND, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND, Theft of Property, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Theft of Property with two or more Previous Convictions, State Jail felony, NO BOND, Burglary of Habitation, Second Degree, NO BOND;
• BRADLEY DWAYNE FOUNTAIN, age 35 from Center, NACOGDOCHES CO: Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• JERMAINE DWANE ADAMS, age 31 from Pittsburg, UPSHUR CO: Burglary of Habitation, Second Degree, $40,000 Bond, TDCJ AUSTIN: Parole Violation, Felony, NO BOND; and
• CURTIS WAYNE CLARK, age 44 from Laneville, GREGG CO: Driving While Intoxicated Third or More, Third Degree, $2,500 Bond.
AUGUST 23:
• TERRENCE STARLING, age 50 from Henderson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third Degree felony, $35,000 Bond; and
• GEORGE JAIME MURILLO, age 31 from Henderson, EL PASO COUNTY: Assault Family Household Member with a Previous Conviction, Third Degree, $101,000 Bond.