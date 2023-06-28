The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 24-25:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 24-25:
• MITCHELL CARROLL PERMENTER, age 38 from Nacogdoches, Parole Violation, NO BOND;
• KATIE ANN HAIR, age 42 from Tatum, POCS, State Jail Felony, BOND DENIED;
• DEMARQUES SHUNTERRIUS COLEMAN, age 27 from Monroe, LA, Evading Arrest, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND;
• DEMARCUS DANTRELL ACLES, age 25 from Overton, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond, Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond;
• RODNEY MICHAEL HONORE, age 42 from Baytown, POCS, Second Degree Felony, $15,000 bond; and
• MICHAEL DEAN HOWARD, age 38 from Henderson, POCS, Second Degree Felony, $50,000 bond, Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon, Third Degree Felony, $20,000 bond, Parole Violation, NO BOND.
JUNE 26:
• THOMAS MARVIN PARKS, age 59 from Carthage, POCS, Class A, $1,500 bond, Driving while intoxicated, Third Degree Felony, $20,000 bond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.