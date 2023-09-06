The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
AUGUST 30:
• LUIS FERNANDO ROCHA HERNANDEZ, age 41 from Henderson, Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon, Third Degree, NO BOND, Possession of Controlled Substance, SJF, NO BOND, Theft of Property, Third Degree, NO BOND, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• ZACHARY ALLAN WHEELER, age 33 from Henderson, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Third Degree, $50,000 Bond, TITUS COUNTY: Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, Second Degree, $75,000 Bond;
• SOFIA ELISE WALLACE, age 23 from Longview, GREGG CO: Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree, $10,000 Bond, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, $5,000 Bond;
• ANTONIO LADARRIAN JONES, age 30 from Henderson, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 Bond
RUSK CO JP 4: Violation of a Promise to Appear, Class C, $500 Bond, No Driver License, Class C, $500 Bond, Violation of a Promise to Appear, Class C, $500 Bond, No Driver License, Class C, $500 Bond
No Driver’s License, Class C, $500 Bond, Speeding, Class C, $500 Bond;
• JOSEPH WAYNE WAITS, age 49 from Kilgore, Possession of Controlled Substance, SJF, $20,000 Bond; and
• DAVID WAYNE KIRKPATRICK, age 51 from Henderson, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Third Degree, $25,000 Bond.
SEPTEMBER 1:
• DARRIN ALLEN HALTON, age 33 from Little Rock, AR, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third Degree, $45,000 Bond;
• TRAYVONE DEION MARTIN, age 26 from Lufkin, ANGELINA CO: Assault Causes BI Family Member, Class A, $5,000 Bond;
• STEVEN JACOB SMALLWOOD, age 37 from Gladewater, Driving While Intoxicated (Motion to Revoke), Third Degree Felony, NO BOND; and
• JUSTIN RYAN WORLEY, age 30 from Overton, AUSTIN TDCJ: Parole Violation, Felony, NO BOND.