The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JULY 3-5:
• OTON T SANCHEZ, age 38 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass of a Habitation, Class A, $1,000 bond;
• LAUREN ANITA NORMAN, age 27 from Henderson, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (Motion to Revoke), Second Degree Felony, $75,000 bond;
• JOSEPH A PARKER, age 31 from Memphis, TN, Theft of Firearm, State Jail Felony, $8,000 bond;
• MARCUS DAN BURDETTE, age 64 from Mt. Enterprise, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $40,000 bond;
• MICHAEL TANNER SMALLWOOD, age 30 from Nacogdoches, Driving while intoxicated, Class A, $1,500 bond;
• MATTHEW BLAKE JONES, age 33 from Tatum, Parole Violation, NO BOND
• JAMES PATRICK RIPPY, age 32 from Tyler, JP4:Public Intoxication, Class C, $1,000 bond;
• FRANK TORRES LEWIS, age 50 from Henderson, Aggravated Assault, Second Degree Felony, $75,000 bond, Unlawful Poss of Firearm by Felon, Third Degree Felony, $30,000 bond; and
• GAYLON DORJAN DAVIS, age 47 from Kilgore, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $1,500 bond, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Second Degree Felony, $40,000 bond.
JULY 6:
• LANCE EDWARD WHITEHEAD, age 43 from Henderson, Burglary of Habitation, Second Degree Felony, $65,000 Bond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.