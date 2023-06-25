The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 19:
• REGINALD WAYNE HARRIS, age 27, from Henderson, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Second Degree Felony, $60,000 with Emergency Protective Order;
• JEREMY DAVID KING, age 35, from Henderson, Driving while intoxicated, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only, DWLI, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only;
• KERRY JOE HANCE, age 31, from Henderson, Overton Municipal: Public Intoxication, Class C, time served; and
• MARK DAVID IVERS, age 59, from Henderson, Parole Violation, NO BOND.
JUNE 20:
• JAMES EDGAR ALSUP, age 32, from Laneville, DWI, Class B, BOND DENIED;
• JOHN THOMAS CLARK, age 20, from Dallas, Theft of Firearm, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• JUSTIN BROOKS MATHIS, age 42, from Mineola, Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felony, Third Degree Felony, $10,000 bond;
• AMBER GAIL MACDONALD, age 26, from Kilgore, Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND; and
• APRIL DENISE HICKS, age 43, from Henderson, Driving while license invalid, Class B, $1,000 bond.
JUNE 21:
• CHRISTINE NICOLE TONEY, age 41, from Tatum, Terroristic Threat, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• DAVID LEE REED, age 41, from Garrison, Possession of a controlled substance, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond;
• RODERICK JADAVRION JOHNSON, age 22 from Lufkin, Angelina County: Unl Carrying Weapon, Class A, $5,000 bond, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $5,000 bond; and
• EDWIN GARCEL MUMPHREY, JR., age 41, from Kilgore, Possession of a controlled substance, Second Degree Felony, $50,000 bond, Tamper/Fab Phy Evidence, Third Degree Felony, $18,000 bond, JP1: No DL, Class C, $500 bond, No DL, Class C, $500 bond.
JUNE 22:
• BAILEY FORD, age 21, from Henderson, DWI, Class B, $1,000 bond.
