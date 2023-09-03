The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas.
AUGUST 25:
• JOSHUA LYNN WATSON, age 27 from Gladewater, Unl Carrying Weapon, Class A, $3,000 bond, Poss Dangerous Drug, Class A, $2,500 bond;
• CHARLES CALVERT BRANTLEY, age 54 from Overton, Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, Third Degree Felony, $20,000 bond;
• JERMAINE DWANE ADAMS, age 31 from Pittsburg, Criminal Mischief, State Jail Felony, $12,500 bond;
• BROOK JOHNSON, age 41 from Henderson, Assault, Class A, $1,500 bond; and
• TELVIN FRYMAN, age 32 from Henderson, Theft, State Jail Felony, $10,000 bond.
AUGUST 26-28:
• TAMARA ROCHELLE HARKLESS, age 39 from Henderson, Theft, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• COLBY ALAN GOMEZ, age 24 from Henderson, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• DANNY LYNN WILLIAMS, age 64 from Henderson, Theft of Firearm, State Jail Felony, $7,500 bond;
• MARK DOUGLAS MUCKLEROY, age 56 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $6,000 bond;
• GREGORY PREZ OLIVER, age 51 from Henderson, Deadly Conduct, Third Degree Felony, $35,000 bond;
• JOHNNY COY ROBERSON, JR., age 58 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $2,000 bond, Tamper/Fab Phys Evidence, Third Degree Felony, $20,000 bond;
• ELLIOT CHARLES MARTIN, age 26 from Carthage, Panola Co: Driving while intoxicated, NO BOND; and
• CHRISTOPHER JERMAIN ROSSUM, age 51 from Kilgore, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $6,000 bond.
AUGUST 29:
• JAZMON MYLEKA DIXON, age 36 from Henderson, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Second Degree Felony, $75,000 bond;
• JESSICA MICHELE GASSER, age 27 from Tatum, Injury to a Child, First Degree Felony, $80,000 bond with conditions, Exploitation of a Child, Third Degree Felony, $50,000 bond; and
• JEFFREY DALE WOOLVERTON, age 56 from Mt. Enterprise, DWI, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond with interlock.
AUGUST 30:
• LUIS FERNANDO ROCHA HERNANDEZ, age 41 from Henderson, Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon, Third Degree, NO BOND, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Theft of Property, Third Degree Felony, NO BOND, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, State Jail Felony, NO BOND;
• ZACHARY ALLAN WHEELER, age 33 from Henderson, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Third Degree, $50,000 Bond, TITUS COUNTY: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Second Degree, $75,000 Bond;
• SOFIA ELISE WALLACE, age 23 from Longview, GREGG CO: Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, $10,000 Bond, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, $5,000 Bond;
• ANTONIO LADARRIAN JONES, age 30 from Henderson, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 Bond, RUSK CO JP 4: Violation of a Promise to Appear, Class C, $500 Bond, No Driver’s License, Class C, $500 Bond, Violation of a Promise to Appear, Class C, $500 Bond, No Driver License, Class C, $500 Bond, No Driver License, Class C, $500 Bond, Speeding, Class C, $500 Bond;
• JOSEPH WAYNE WAITS, age 49 from Kilgore, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, $20,000 Bond; and
• DAVID WAYNE KIRKPATRICK, age 51 from Henderson, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Third Degree Felony, $25,000 Bond.