The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 6:
• EDWARD FELTON BELL, age 53 from Sayer, Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond, Tamper/Fab Physical Evidence, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond, Denton County: DWI, Class B, $2,500 bond;
• LAQUINTON FITZGERALD, age 30 from Dallas, Assault Public Servant, Third Degree Felony, $45,000 bond;
• SAMUEL JOSEPH MITCHELL NORTH, age 25 from Kilgore, Assault by Threat, Class C, $1,000 bond;
• CHRISTOPHER LAMARCUS OLIVER, age 37 from Henderson, Assault, Second Degree Felony, $50,000 bond, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, $15,000 bond.
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Shannon Burkley, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 8:
• MARIA CRUZ MALDONADO, age 53 from Tatum, Sale to Minor, Class A, $2,000 bond;
• APOLLO JUSTIN SMITH, age 43 from Tatum, DWLI, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• WILLIAM DEWAYNE REIDER, age 44 from Overton, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only;
• MARKEASTON MASHAUN HILL, age 31 from Navasota, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $2,000 bond, Assault Public Servant, Third Degree Felony, $45,000 bond; and
• LAQUINTON FITZGERALD, age 30 from Dallas, Interfering with Public Duties, Class B, $1,000 bond
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 9:
• BRIAN THOMAS BURK, age 35 from Henderson, Collin County: Child Support (FTA), $1,500 cash bond only;
• MARCUS JACOBS, age 36 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 bond, Resist Arrest, Class A, $1,000 bond, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• SHAVAGIS LAWELLS MORRIS, age 32 from Longview, Assault F/V, Class A, $2,000 bond;
• CHRISTOPHER BRIAN CLARK, age 42 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• JOANNA NICOLE HALL, McClennan County: Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $2,000 bond;
• ERIN MICHELLE HALL, age 43 from Henderson, Parole Violation, NO BOND;
• ASHLEY PETTIGREW, age 32 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 BOND; and
• JASON CARL FERRILL, JR., age 26 from Henderson, Nacogdoches County:
Theft of Property, Class A, NO BOND, Theft of Property, Class A, $2,500 bond
UUMV, State Jail Felony, NO BOND, Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity, 1st Degree Felony, $25,000 bond, Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity, 1st Degree Felony, $25,000 bond, Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity, 1st Degree Felony, $25,000 bond, Bail Jumping, 3rd Degree Felony, $150,000 bond.
JUNE 10:
• THOMAS WAYNE PERRY, age 44 from Tatum, Gregg County: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony, NO BOND;
• LAUREN ANITA NORMAN, age 27 from Henderson, Criminal Trespass of a Habitation, Class A, $2,000 bond with conditions; and
• JAMES RILEY WHITAKER, age 61 from Nacogdoches, DWI, Class A, $2,000 bond with Interlock Order.
JUNE 11:
• ARMANDO SANCHEZ, age 37 from Longview, Resist Arrest, Class A, $2,000 bond, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• ZACHERY SCOTT FLEMING, age 29 from Longview, Harrison County:
Burglary of Vehicles, Class A, $5,000 cash bond; and
• TRAVON DEMON ROQUEMORE, age 28 from Tyler, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond.
JUNE 12:
• JUSTIN CALEB CAMPBELL, age 31 from Overton, Assault Family Impede Breath, Third Degree Felony, $25,000 bond, Assault Family Impede Breath, Third Degree Felony, $25,000 bond.
JUNE 13:
• NOAH DAVIS, age 21 from Henderson, Criminal Mischief, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• NIGEL OBRYAN CARAWAY, age 27 from Hemphill, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only; and
• SOFIA ELISE WALLACE, age 23 from Harleton, Driving while Intoxicated with Child under 15 Years Of Age, State Jail Felony, BOND DENIED.