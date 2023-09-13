The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
SEPTEMBER 6-7:
• CHRISTINA WHITT, age 20, Harrison Co: Agg Assault w/DW, Second Degree Felony, $75,000 bond, Tamper/Fab Phys Evidence, Third Degree Felony, $10,000 bond;
• JUSTIN ALAN QUINTANA, age 30 from Laneville, Assault F/V, Class A, $2,000 bond;
• DERRICK DEWANE LEWIS, age 44 from Henderson, Possession of Drug Para, Class C, $500 bond;
• JONNY LEW LEGINO, age 66 from Longview, Forgery, State Jail Felony, $7,000 bond; and
• ERVIN LEWIS, JR., age 30 from Henderson, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 cash bond, Smith Co: Evading, Class A, $5,000 bond, Inj Child, Third Degree Felony, $50,000 bond.
SEPTEMBER 9-10:
• ARTIE ROY LEE, age 52 from Henderson, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• ALEXANDER PINEDA, age 28 from Henderson, Possession of Marijuana, Class A, $2,000 bond; and
• HECTOR JOEL ARELLANO, age 44 from Henderson, Possession of a controlled substance, State Jail Felony, $7,000 bond.