The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 3-5:
• JOHNNY COY ROBERSON, JR., age 56 from Henderson, Terroristic Threat, Class B, $1,000 bond, Public Intoxication, Class C, time served;
• EDEN SIMOANE JONES, age 29 from Overton, Assault F/V, Class A, $1,500 bond;
• JAIME OSCAR SANCHEZ, age 34 from Overton, New London: No DL, Class C, $500 bond, Speeding, Class C, $500 bond;
• DANNY RAY ANDERSON, age 50 from Shreveport, Resist Arrest, Class A, $1,500 bond, Assault Public Servant, Third Degree Felony, $25,000 bond, JP4: Assault by Threat, Class C, $500 bond; and
• JORDAN WAYNE THREET, age 35 from Longview, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 bond.
