The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JULY 12:
• ANTHONY KENYE ARTERBERRY, age 53 from Overton, Aggravated Sexual Assault Child, First Degree Felony, $125,000 bond;
• BRISHEANDA LASEANNAE MURPHY, age 26 from Garland, Theft, Class B, bond denied;
• JOHN WILLIAM HOPKINS, age 36 Overton, Galveston County: Assault causes bodily injury F/V, Class A, $1,500 bond; and
• BRANCHA LADALE LOYD, age 46 from Longview, Gregg Co: Terroristic Threat, Class B, $5,000 bond.
JULY 13:
• JESSICA MICHELE GASSER, age 27 from Tatum, Tarrant Co:
Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with intent to cause bodily injury, Third Degree Felony, $75,000 BOND;
• VERNON LYNN HARROD, age 61 from Kilgore, JP1: Open Container, Class C, TIME SERVED; and
• HENRY KOLTEN TRUBEY, age 20 from Henderson, Assault F/V, Class A, $2,000 BOND.
